Virginia Beach Police Department to host recruiting expo

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department will host a recruiting expo on Saturday, January 28.

The expo will take place at VBPD’s Training Facility, located at 411 Integrity Way, near I-264.

“Virginia Beach is the safest city of its size in the nation due in large part to the outstanding community partnerships already established,” a spokesperson for VBPD said. “The VBPD implemented Community Policing more than 25 years ago and it has become a core function of the manner in which we do business in this city.”

If you’d like more information about joining the Virginia Beach Police Department, visit www.vbgov.com/police or call (757) 385-6354.