Newport News man shot in the face during robbery

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A man was shot during a robbery Saturday afternoon.

On Saturday just before 2:30 p.m., police received a report about a shooting in the 700 block of Nansemond Drive.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, a 22-year-old man, suffering from a non-life threatening wound to his face.

The victim told police he was outside when he was approached by the suspect, who robbed him and shot him in the face.

Police describe the suspect as a black male wearing a camouflage jacket.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.