Man dies while surfing near Cape Hatteras National Seashore

MANTEO, N.C. – Officials are investigation after a 32-year-old surfer died while surfing on Saturday.

According to the National Park Service, a bystander spotted a man face down in the water off Old Lighthouse Beach outside of Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

Crews pulled the surfer, later identified as Jordan Bartholomew of Buxton, from the water and tried to resuscitate him. However, Bartholomew was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death is unknown.

Dare County EMS and Sheriff’s office, Hatteras Island Rescue Squad and National Park Service staff all responded to the scene.

“The National Park Service’s extends our condolences to Jordan’s friends and family” stated Seashore Superintendent David Hallac.