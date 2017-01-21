× Hundreds gather in Norfolk for Women’s March

NORFOLK, VA. – Signs raised high and walking in solidarity – hundreds of women, men, and children took to the streets of downtown Norfolk today to march for equality.

“I’m here today to show solidarity with my sisters in womanhood to show that we will not be quiet and we are going to ensure that our rights are protected,” one demonstrators said.

They say their rights may be at risk under President Donald Trump.

This rally comes in response to his presidency.

“I’m out here because I’m really disappointed that trump won. He’s kind of bad at heart. He doesn’t respect women’s rights,” a demonstrator mentioned.

The march started in front of the Chrysler Museum of Art as people listened to guest speakers.

Then with signs reading “love trumps hate” and “power through unity”, they marched down Granby Street.

Demonstrators say today isn’t an anti-trump rally but a fight for the civil rights of all people.

“I’m part of a biracial family. I have children that are biracial, so this means a lot.”

Unsure of what the next four years hold, they hope today’s peaceful women’s marches across the country sends a message that they will continue the fight for all Americans.