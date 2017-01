NORFOLK, Va. – There will be a free showing of the movie Hidden Figures for free at Regal MacArthur Center Stadium on Sunday, January 22 at 2 p.m.

Pharrell Williams, a Virginia Beach native, made the announcement on Twitter.

Williams was a producer of the movie and also wrote original songs for the film’s soundtrack.

“This movie means so much to me I want to share it with you,” the artist tweeted.

This movie means so much to me I want to share it with you. See #HiddenFigures for free in #Norfolk tomorrow. Tix first come, first serve. pic.twitter.com/oaWipYL7zR — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) January 21, 2017

Tickets are first come, first serve.