Hampton Police Officer saves life using overdose-reversing drug

HAMPTON, Va. – A Hampton Police Officer saved a man’s life Wednesday with the overdose-reversing drug Naloxone.

Officers were called to a suspected opioid overdose in the area of Pecan Road and Hazelwood Road around 11:15 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive 25-year-old man on the side of the road. Several people were working to perform CPR on the man. A responding officer used his Naloxone kit to administer the drug to the man.

The officers then took over CPR until medics arrived on scene and took the man to a local hospital for treatment.

The victim became responsive upon arrival at the hospital and is expected to recover due to the quick actions of the officer.

Naloxone is a counter agent to opiates and can quickly reverse the effects of an overdose by displacing the opioid in the receptors in the brain. Naloxone has minimal side effects, a low potential for abuse and is not considered dangerous if given to a person who is not overdosing.

The Hampton Police Division partnered with the Sentara CarePlex Hospital to equip officers with Naloxone. Staff at the Sentara CarePlex began training officers in September 2016 and officers were able to immediately begin carrying the drug.

To date, there are 81 Hampton officers trained on how to administer Naloxone. Training will continue for additional officers throughout the Division until mid-2017.

