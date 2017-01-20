Celebs share their Inauguration Day thoughts

It’s no surprise or secret that many in Hollywood are less than happy about Donald Trump becoming president of the United States.

On Friday, a few of them took to social media to express how they were feeling on the day that Trump is sworn in as the 45th president.

Singer Katy Perry tweeted “sleeping in” before she added, “Then, I’m marching. #WomensMarch” as she will participate in one of a series of planned protests to be held around the country Saturday.

sleeping in — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) January 20, 2017

“Wet Hot American Summer” star Michael Ian Black went a little darker, saying, “Definitely don’t want to exaggerate but the world ends at noon.”

Definitely don't want to exaggerate but the world ends at noon. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) January 20, 2017

Actor Colton Haynes tweeted that he was choosing to support “Love-a-thon,” a social media movement on Inauguration Day to raise $500,000 in defense of civil liberties.

On inauguration day, we need to stand up for love, progress, & equality! That’s why I’m supporting the #loveathon https://t.co/d4Ca1xJPZp — Colton Haynes (@ColtonLHaynes) January 20, 2017

But not everyone was unhappy with the festivities.

Backstreet Boy member Brian Littrell had social media buzzing after he told TMZ he was sorry his group would not be available to participate in the inauguration celebration in Washington because of its commitment to an upcoming Vegas residency. He said he believes Trump will “do so many great things” as president.

“Hollywood needs to chill out, all right,” Littrell said. “You’re talking about the commander-in-chief, right? We’re talking about respect.”