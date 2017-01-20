A dog gone good game: Admirals host Pucks and Paws night

NORFOLK, Va. – It won’t just be humans filling Scope Arena Friday to see the hottest team in the ECHL.

The Norfolk Admirals, unbeaten in 2017, host Pucks and Paws Night – an event supporting the Friends of Norfolk Animal Care Center, The Virginia Beach SPCA, Norfolk SPCA and The Chesapeake Humane Society.

Canine tickets to watch the Admirals play the Wheeling Nailers cost $5 and each dog ticket will support the animal shelter of the buyer’s choice.

A team official tells News 3 the Admirals are expecting up to 300 dogs for tonight’s game. The previous high for a Pucks and Paws night is 70.

Norfolk, winners of six straight games, are two wins shy of matching the second-longest win streak in team history.

