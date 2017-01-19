Woman dies in crash after losing control, running off Jefferson Avenue in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A 25-year-old woman was killed in a vehicle crash early Thursday morning in Newport News.

Newport News Police and medics responded to the 12800 block of Jefferson Avenue around 12:15 a.m. after receiving reports of a vehicle crash.

Officers arrived to find a 2007 Toyota in a wooded area and a woman outside on the ground.

The woman, identified as 25-year-old Latecia Lache Woods was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police say preliminary investigation reveals Woods was driving southbound on Jefferson Avenue at a high rate of speed when she lost control of the vehicle and ran off the roadway, hitting a light pole and trees.

Woods was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. Woods was the only occupant in the vehicle.

Police say speed was a factor in the crash but it is unknown if alcohol was involved. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.