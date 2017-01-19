William & Mary releases 2017 football schedule

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – William & Mary Director of Athletics Terry Driscoll has announced the release of the Tribe’s 2017 football schedule, which is highlighted by five home games at Zable Stadium and a trip to Atlantic Coast Conference foe Virginia.

The Tribe will begin the 2017 campaign with a pair of non-conference road games at Virginia (Sept. 2) and Norfolk State (Sept. 9). The contest at UVA will mark the fourth meeting between the schools since 2009, as the Tribe earned a 26-14 victory in ’09 and nearly earned another triumph in 2015, falling 35-29. W&M is undefeated against NSU (6-0) and posted a 35-10 win versus the Spartans in Williamsburg during the fall.

Following the season-opening road contests, W&M will begin its home slate when it hosts Bucknell as part of Family Weekend on Sept. 16. It will mark the teams’ first meeting since 1996 when the Tribe registered a 47-0 victory in Lewisburg. The squads played three other games between 1986-90, with the College winning all three meetings.

Following a bye week, the Tribe will open its conference schedule when it hosts Stony Brook on Sept. 30. The contest will mark the fourth consecutive season in which the two teams have met, as the Tribe has won each of the first three.

The month of October will include road games at Elon (Oct. 7), at Delaware (Oct. 14) and Maine (Oct. 28), while W&M will host James Madison for Homecoming (Oct. 21). The matchup with JMU will mark the third time W&M has hosted the Dukes for Homecoming since 2009, as the Tribe earned victories in both previous matchups (24-3 in 2009 and 17-7 in 2013).

The College will wrap up the regular season with back-to-back home games against New Hampshire (Nov. 4) and Towson (Nov. 11) before making the short trek to Richmond (Nov. 18) for the 128th meeting between the two programs. W&M reclaimed the Capital Cup in last season’s game versus the Spiders, as it earned a 34-13 victory at Zable Stadium.

Kickoff times will be announced at a later date.

2017 Schedule

Sept. 2 at Virginia

Sept. 9 at Norfolk St.

Sept. 16 Bucknell (Family Weekend)

Sept. 30 Stony Brook*

Oct. 7 at Elon*

Oct. 14 at Delaware*

Oct. 21 James Madison* (Homecoming)

Oct. 28 at Maine*

Nov. 4 New Hampshire*

Nov. 11 Towson*

Nov. 18 at Richmond*

Home games in bold

*Indicates conference game