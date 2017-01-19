Wegmans announces new Virginia Beach location

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Wegmans grocery store announced Thursday that they have signed a lease to build a store in Virginia Beach.

The site will be located near the southwest corner of the intersection of US Route-58 and Independence Boulevard. The existing vacant plaza at that location will be removed to make way for the new store.

The store will be up to 130,000 square feet with a parking deck in the front parking lot and will have a mezzanine level for cafe seating.

The municipal approval process will begin in January.

There is no word on an official opening date.