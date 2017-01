Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Two ambitious visionaries race against each other to invent a device called "television." That's the core of "The Farnsworth Invention," a play by Aaron Sorkin running at The Little Theatre of Norfolk through February 5, 2017.

We get a preview of the play and find out how a cast of 20 people can play upwards of 90 characters on stage.

For information: www.ltnonline.org