Virginia Beach man sentenced to 11 years for cocaine trafficking

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Jesus Lee was sentenced to 11 years in prison for his role in a cocaine trafficking conspiracy.

Lee, 37, pleaded guilty in July 2016.

Court documents say Lee was the intended recipient of five kilograms of cocaine shipped in a trailer in Chesapeake.

The cocaine was discovered during an out-of-state traffic stop, and DEA agents supervised a controlled delivery to Lee.

Lee received the drugs at an industrial lot in Chesapeake and was arrested after exchanging a bag of cash for the drugs.

Lee was attributed with receiving dozens of kilograms of cocaine.