Virginia ‘bathroom bill’ struck dead at House of Delegates subcommittee meeting

DURHAM, NC - MAY 10: Unisex signs hang outside bathrooms at Toast Paninoteca on May 10, 2016 in Durham, North Carolina. Debate over transgender bathroom access spreads nationwide as the U.S. Department of Justice countersues North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory from enforcing the provisions of House Bill 2 (HB2) that dictate what bathrooms transgender individuals can use. (Photo by Sara D. Davis/Getty Images)
DURHAM, NC - MAY 10: Unisex signs hang outside bathrooms at Toast Paninoteca on May 10, 2016 in Durham, North Carolina. Debate over transgender bathroom access spreads nationwide as the U.S. Department of Justice countersues North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory from enforcing the provisions of House Bill 2 (HB2) that dictate what bathrooms transgender individuals can use. (Photo by Sara D. Davis/Getty Images)
VIRGINIA – Delegate Bob Marshall’s “bathroom bill,” HB1612, was stuck dead Thursday at the House of Delegates subcommittee meeting.
The bill would have required transgender people to use public bathrooms which correspond with the gender on their birth certificate, not the gender they identify.
A similar proposal failed in the legislature last year. Governor McAuliffe said he would veto the bill if it made it to the governor’s desk.