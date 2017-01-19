× Virginia ‘bathroom bill’ struck dead at House of Delegates subcommittee meeting

VIRGINIA – Delegate Bob Marshall’s “bathroom bill,” HB1612, was stuck dead Thursday at the House of Delegates subcommittee meeting.

The bill would have required transgender people to use public bathrooms which correspond with the gender on their birth certificate, not the gender they identify.

A similar proposal failed in the legislature last year. Governor McAuliffe said he would veto the bill if it made it to the governor’s desk.