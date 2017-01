President-elect Donald Trump appears prepared for inauguration

President-elect Donald Trump appears prepared for Friday’s inauguration, even sharing that he has written his inauguration address draft himself.

Last month, Trump told guests at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, as well as presidential historian Douglas Brinkley, that he planned to write the speech himself.

On Wednesday, Trump on social media shared an image of him writing what he said was his inaugural address at the estate last month.

Writing my inaugural address at the Winter White House, Mar-a-Lago, three weeks ago. Looking forward to Friday. #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/S701FdTCQu — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2017

The decision is a departure from how Trump tackled speeches during the campaign, when he either delivered off-the-cuff remarks or relied on text prepared by his senior policy adviser, Stephen Miller.

It’s unclear exactly to what extent Miller has been involved in fine-tuning Trump’s draft.

Trump transition spokesman Sean Spicer says the transition team is prepared, saying, “Make no mistake: The landing teams are ready to go” and ready to start working on Inauguration Day, adding that he thinks the Trump transition plan “will become the gold standard moving forward.”