Power outages affecting several thousand customers in Hampton

Approximately 4,000 Dominion Virginia Power customers are still without power in Hampton as a result of damaged power lines.

The outages affected over 7,000 customers at their height on Thursday morning.

According to Dominion’s outage map, crews are still working to assess the situation.

Hampton City Public Schools says due to the power outages, there will not be any after-school care programs held today at Bryan, Tyler or Moton.

If you are a parent of a student in the afterschool care program at Tyler or Moton, you will pick your child up at the HR Convention Center.