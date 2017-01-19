January 19 is National Popcorn Day!

Popcorn lovers, rejoice! January 19 is the official day for the one of most popular movie snacks–popcorn!
In honor of National Popcorn Day, here’s some popcorn trivia:
- Popcorn kernels can pop up to three feet in the air
- Most U.S. popcorn is grown in the Midwest, primarily in INdiana, Nebraska, Ohio, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky and Missouri
- The peak period for popcorn sales for home consumption is in the fall
- Popping popcorn is one of the number one uses for microwave ovens
- If you made a trail of popcorn from New York City to Los Angeles, you would need more than 352,028,160 popped kernels!
- Popcorn needs between 13.5 to 14 percent moisture to pop
- Popcorn comes in two basic shapes when it’s popped: snowflake and mushroom. Snowflake is used in movie theaters and ballparks because it looks and pops bigger. Mushroom is used in candy because it doesn’t crumble.