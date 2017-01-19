Is Virginia really “for lovers?”

It turns out the motto “Virginia is for lovers” might not be so true after all.

A study of positive relationships in all 50 U.S. States contradicts the slogan.

Instead, Mississippi, Utah and Wisconsin topped the list of the most positive romantic relationships, which was determined by measuring attachment anxiety and attachment avoidance.

The study was based on data from over 127,000 adults across the United States.

The study showed that people in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions showed the highest scores for attachment anxiety, which is the feelings of fear of being abandoned by a partner. Vermont, however, was one of the 10 least-anxious states in the study.