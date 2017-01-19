Fatal crash closes portion of Richmond Road in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. – Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Thursday morning in James City County.
The crash occurred around 7:45 a.m. on Industrial Boulevard and Richmond Road and involved a tractor-trailer and a vehicle.
Preliminary investigation has revealed that a 2003 Ford Taurus driven by 59-year-old Sandra Sarah Dunaway, was headed eastbound on Richmond Road. In the area of Industrial Boulevard, the Taurus crossed over the media and hit a tractor-trailer head on.
The tractor-trailer was driven by a 40-year-old Yorktown man.
Dunaway, who was believed to not be wearing her seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. The tractor-trailer driver was not injured.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
At this time, Richmond Road remains closed in the area.
Stay with News 3 for updates.