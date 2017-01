× EC Police search for shooting suspect near ECSU campus

Elizabeth City, NC – Police are searching for Darren Roundtree, who they say was involved in a shooting on Herrington Road near the Elizabeth City State University Campus.

Roundtree is described as 6’1″ tall, 215 lbs, with a close haircut and goatee. Roundtree is considered armed and dangerous.

ECSU Police say the campus remains safe but are conducting extra security.