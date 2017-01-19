× Caught on camera: Vandals break into little league’s concession stand

PORTSMOUTH, VA. – A local little league team is trying to find whomever broke into their concession stand twice over the weekend.

Staff with the Churchland Softball Little League posted to their Facebook saying vandals broke into the concession stand and conex box Friday night.

While the vandals didn’t take anything valuable, they say repairing damages to the facility will be costly.

After cleaning up the place on Saturday morning, staff say the group then tried to break in again on Saturday night.

Both incidents were caught on camera.

Right now, the team is working with a detective to find those involved.

They’ve released pictures of the group and are asking for the public’s help in identifying them.

We will hear from the league tonight on News 3 at 4.