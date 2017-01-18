Think with Wink: Brown’s blunder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Just five days from the NFL's best doubleheader of the season, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin spent the first 4:53 of Tuesday's press conference not talking about his team's upcoming AFC Championship or the Patriots (Pittsburgh's opponent). Tomlin instead discussed...Facebook.

Pittsburgh star receiver Antonio Brown chose to broadcast his team's locker room celebration, including fiery remarks from Tomlin, on Facebook Live after Sunday's victory at Kansas City in the AFC Divisional playoffs.

News 3 Sports Director Adam Winkler weighs-in on Brown's Facebook video, how New England is involved & why commissioner Roger Goodell must act.