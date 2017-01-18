× Rep. Donald McEachin won’t attend inauguration

NORFOLK, Va. – Rep. Donald McEachin won’t be attending the inauguration, his office announced on Wednesday.

“I have never seen a campaign that was based on so much hatred,” a statement for the newly elected congressman said. McEachin replaced Randy Forbes and is a democrat representing the fourth district, which includes Chesapeake, parts of Suffolk, and areas west of Hampton Roads.

McEachin says the recent back and forth between Trump and Rep. John Lewis was the final straw. “He insults and denigrates a man who is a true hero,” he wrote. “I have a train ticket, but unfortunately, it has come to this.”

McEachin joins dozens of other Democratic members of congress who are skipping the inauguration.