Police searching for suspect(s) after two teens shot in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. – Police are asking for help to identify suspect(s) in connection with a shooting that happened Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the Sentara CarePlex around 8:45 p.m. after two 17-year-old male gunshot victims arrived there.

Preliminary investigation revealed that both victims were passengers in a vehicle traveling on Hampton Roads Center Parkway near Enterprise Parkway when a white sedan approached and unknown suspect(s) began firing toward the vehicle.

The first victim was struck one time and the second victim was grazed. Both victims were transported to the Sentara CarePlex by the driver of the vehicle.

Both victims are expected to recover from their injuries.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

Anyone with information that could assist police is encouraged to call the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.