Police investigating robbery of credit union near ODU

NORFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating a robbery of a credit union Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at the Chartway Federal Credit Union located at 4702 Hampton Boulevard, right across the street from Old Dominion University.

Detectives say a man entered the credit union around 3:45 p.m. and demanded money from a cashier.

After the employee gave the man the cash, he drove away in a burgundy GMC Arcadia.

The robber is described as a black man in his early 30s, around 5’5″ tall and weighing roughly 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, dark colored pants, tan boots, sunglasses and a black knit hat.

No one was injured.

Police encourage anyone with information to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.