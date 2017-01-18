No charges for Norfolk officers involved in 2016 fatal shooting of India Beaty

NORFOLK, Va. – No charges will be sought against the Norfolk Police officers involved in the March 2016 fatal shooting of India Beaty, the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

The announcement comes as part of the conclusion of the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office’s legal review of the case.

Beaty was shot and killed in the early morning hours of March 19, 2016.

According to the review, on March 19, 2016 around 1 a.m., Norfolk Police investigators were conducting surveillance as part of a drug investigation in the parking lot of the shopping center in the 9500 block of Shore Drive.

While the investigators were waiting for a suspected drug dealer to arrive in the parking lot, they saw two men engaged in a verbal argument. While they were arguing, Beaty exited a nearby car and approached one of the men while holding a gun.

The argument continued until police intervened, ordering Beaty to the ground. She did not comply, instead turning toward the approaching officers and pointing the gun in their direction.

Shots were fired at approximately 1:18 a.m. Officers attempted to render first aid to Beaty but she was declared dead by paramedics at 1:29 a.m.

Investigators later discovered the gun she was holding was a replica.

