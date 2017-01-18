Newport News business owner takes action find vandals responsible for damaging property

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - As the owner of an event planning business, Janet Kudson takes pride in how her business looks, but with bright orange and black graffiti symbols all over her property, pride isn't something she feels right now.

"It feels like you are violated," said Kudson. "It's not fair to those of us that are working really hard."

On Monday morning Kudson showed up to her business, Event Central LLC in Newport News, to find the vandalism.

"I was pretty devastated and angry."

It's hard to make out what the graffiti says but Kudson says it may be gang related.

"It's not acceptable for my guests to see this. I don't want my customers to see this," shared Kudson.

In order to fix the vandalized fencing, Kudson says it will cost the company hundreds. She says she is worried that if she covers the damage, it will only invite the vandals to come back. Which is why she is taking action to stop it once and for all, by offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

"I want them to learn a lesson. I want them to meet me I want them to fix it. I want them to know what I feels like when you have to fix your own problems and maybe they won`t do this again.

In the meantime, Kudson says she will have to use her event planning skills to cover up the damage, so that the graffiti doesn't continue to affect her bottom line.

"We work really hard and to take the money to fix it to go to paying a bill," said Kudson. "I hope that we can fix it without it affecting the company."