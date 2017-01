PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting incident after a man walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

Dispatch received the call at 8:16 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to police, the man had a gunshot wound to his shoulder. His injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

If you have any information that may help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.