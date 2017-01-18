Hunted: New show turns regular people into fugitives running from investigators

=cbs” width=”560″ height=”315″ frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen=””]

The new CBS show Hunted follows nine teams of two in a real-life manhunt as they attempt to disappear in today’s vast digital world. Highly skilled investigators combine state-of-the-art tracking methods with traditional tactics to pursue and attempt to catch them.

The fugitives come from diverse backgrounds, including a former gang member-turned criminal defense attorney and his girlfriend, a pastor’s daughter; a former Miss South Carolina USA and her real estate agent fiancée; a pair of moms hoping to use the prize money to make life better for each of their family’s children; and an escape room business owner and his best friend, among others.

From searching their targets’ homes and scouring their internet and cell phone histories to identifying behavioral patterns, Command Center investigators and Hunters in the field work together to identify clues to potential hiding places and collaborators that can ultimately lead to capture.

Will the anxiety of being fugitives on the run cause teams to make a critical error, or will they be able to stay off the grid long enough to avoid being found within 100,000 square miles of the southeastern United States?

A grand prize of $250,000 will be awarded to each team that successfully evades being caught for up to 28 days.

Hunted premieres Sunday, Jan. 22 at 10 p.m. on News 3 and then moves to Thursdays at 8 p.m.