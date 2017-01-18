× First Warning Forecast: The sun returns, but we’re tracking a soggy stretch ahead

The sun returns, but we’re tracking a soggy stretch ahead….Some of us saw rain and even a couple of thunderstorms today. But we’ll get a brief break from the wet weather before it moves back in.

As we move through our Wednesday evening, expect partly cloudy skies and chilly conditions. Winds will be a bit breezy from the northwest between 10 and 15 mph. Later tonight, those winds will quiet down a bit, giving way to low temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Expect mostly clear skies tonight.

On Thursday, as high pressure builds over the area, we’ll see mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s by afternoon. Enjoy the sun because some unsettled weather will move in. In fact, we’ll cloud up as we move through our Friday as our next weather system moves in from the southwest. Rain chances will build by afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s.

Not as much rain is in the forecast for Saturday. We’ll see a good deal of clouds, but overall, most of the day should be dry. Highs will be in the upper 50s. Temperatures will climb into the low 60s by Sunday as another frontal system approaches the area, giving way to rain. Rain and even a thunderstorm are possible on Monday. Highs will be in the mid 60s. Some lingering rain is in the forecast early Tuesday. Highs will cool into the mid 50s.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Breezy at times. Low temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Winds: N 5-15 mph.

Thursday: A Few Clouds. High temperatures in the mid 50s. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Friday: Clouds. Chance of Showers (50%). High temperatures in the mid 50s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1857 Winter Weather: Severe Snowstorm, Heavy Snowfall interior VA, Richmond cut off from DC

