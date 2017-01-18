Corey Crockett talks Hollywood, music and gossip on Coast Live

Posted 3:23 pm, January 18, 2017, by

NORFOLK, Va. - Corey Crockett from Now 105 talks about the relationship between Selena Gomez and the Weekend, the latest from the Flip or Flop family fall, Ariana Granda and Mac Miller, and a study that says gossip is good for you... sort of.