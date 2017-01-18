City of Norfolk to receive nearly $23 million from DoD for new Camp Allen Elementary School

NORFOLK, Va. – The City of Norfolk will receive a $22,948,800 grant from the U.S. Department of Defense to help fund the demolition of the old Camp Allen Elementary School construction of the new school in its place.

Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) made the announcement on Wednesday.

Camp Allen Elementary School is located at Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads. Demolition of the old school and construction on the new school started in 2016. Norfolk City Council approved the project in 2015 and the city agreed to pay the remaining 20 percent of the estimated $28.7 million project.

The new school will serve 571 students in pre-K through fifth grade. The majority of students at the school are the children of military personnel.

Funding for this competitive grant is provided under the Department of Defense’s Public Schools on Military Installations Program.

“We are pleased to announce these funds will help offset the costs of demolishing and constructing a new elementary school in Norfolk,” said the Senators. “We are strongly committed to ensuring that military families have the support that they deserve, and that includes access to a first-class public education and educational facilities.”

According to the project schedule, students will be able to move into the new school in 2018.