A new look and a classic show for the Well’s Theater on Coast Live

NORFOLK, Va. - The Wells Theatre has stood as a downtown Norfolk landmark for over 100 years and has been under the stewardship of Virginia Stage Company for the past 36 years. Now it is about to unveil a new look after a major renovation and we get a sneak peek.

We also get a preview of Tennessee Williams' classic A Streetcar Named Desire which runs through February 5th.

Joining us are Tom Quaintance, the new Producing Artistic Director for Virginia Stage Company, and Jeff Barry who portrays Stanley in Streetcar.

For more information: vastage.org