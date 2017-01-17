USNS Spearhead deploys on 4-month humanitarian assistance mission

The USNS Spearhead prepares to dock at Naval Station Rota, Spain. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Michaela Garrison/Released)

NORFOLK, Va. – The U.S. Navy Expeditionary Fast Transport ship USNS Spearhead (T-EPF-1) deploys Tuesday on a four-month humanitarian assistance mission in support of U.S. Southern Command’s 2017 Continuing Promise Mission.

Spearhead is crewed by 70 U.S. Navy Sailors and civil service mariners.

The ship is owned by the U.S. Navy and operated by Military Sealift Command. Expeditionary Fast Transport ships are fast, flexible ships capable of carrying up to 312 passengers with an ocean certification.

They provide a forward-presence for emergent intra-theater transport needs and serve to enhance maritime security skill sets at sea.