U.S. Navy: Jet aircraft crashes at NAS Meridian, occupants ejected safely

LAUDERDALE, Miss. – The U.S. Navy said on Tuesday that a jet aircraft crashed in Mississippi.

A T-45C Goshawk jet aircraft assigned to Training Squadron NINE (VT-9) crashed at NAS Meridian, the Navy said.

The incident happened at 1:53 p.m., while a training flight was taking place.

There was a student and an instructor pilot on board and the Navy said they ejected safely near the airfield.

The incident occurred off the east runway on board the installation.

NAS first responders were dispatched to the scene of the mishap and both pilots were subsequently taken to a local medical facility for evaluation.