Regent University police looking for man who attacked student Tuesday morning

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Regent University police are looking for a man who reportedly maliciously attacked a student on campus Tuesday morning.

Campus police say the suspect is a thin, white male, approximately 5’10” – 5’11”, who was wearing a dark hoodie over his face.

He was last seen at Foundation Hall between 5:30 – 6 a.m.

Anyone who encounters an individual matching this description or who has any information about this crime is asked to call campus police immediately at 757-226-2075.