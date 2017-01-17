Obama commutes sentences of 209 and pardons 64, including Chelsea Manning and ex-Gen. James Cartwright

WASHINGTON – President Barack Obama on Tuesday commuted the sentence of Chelsea Manning and pardoned James Cartwright.

Manning was convicted of stealing and disseminating 750,000 pages of documents and videos to WikiLeaks.

Cartwright, the former vice chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, pleaded guilty in October to a single charge of making false statements to federal investigators in 2012 when he was questioned about leaking top secret information on US efforts to cripple Iran’s nuclear program to two journalists.

Locally, Sheree Fox of Williamsburg, who had been found guilty of false bank entry in 1983 was pardoned.

Andre Nelson of Norfolk who had been sentenced to life in prison in 1999 on cocaine charges had his sentence commuted to expire on May 17.

Bruce Samuels of Portsmouth who had been sentenced in 1993 on cocaine charges also had his sentence commuted to expire on May 17.