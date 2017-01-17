Norfolk restaurants offering tasty deals for annual restaurant week

NORFOLK, Va. – All this week News 3 This Morning is giving you a sample of some of the tasty dishes available during Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week.

Chefs from several participating restaurants are stopping by the News 3 studio each day to show off their specialties.

This year, the annual event is being held from Jan. 15 – 22.

During restaurant week, you can choose from a $12 lunch menu or dinner options for $25 or $35.

To see the full list of participating restaurants, click here.