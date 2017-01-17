Popular actress and comedian Betty White turns 95 on Tuesday.

Known best for her role as Rose Nylund on “The Golden Girls” and Sue Ann Nivens on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” White is considered by many to be a pioneer in television and one of Hollywood’s most recognizable stars.

White has worked in the industry since 1939, recently guest starring in “Bones” and doing voice-over work in “Spongebob Squarepants.”

“I just appreciate the fact that people have been so kind to me all these years,” White told Yahoo News. “After more than 75 years working in showbiz, the fact that I’m still working. That’s the thing I’m most grateful for — that I still get asked for jobs.”

After losing Carrie Fisher, Prince, Debbie Reynolds, Davie Bowie and Gene Wilder in 2016, a GoFundMe account was created last month to “protect Betty White from 2016.”

The account read:

Help 2016 catch these hands if it goes anywhere near Betty White! If she’s okay with it I will fly to where ever Betty White is and keep her safe till Jan 1 , 2017. Now , assuming she doesn’t want a strange Greek standing guard outside her door all monies will be donated to the Spartanburg little theater to help craft new stars of stage and screen to carry mantle of the legends that have left is this year.

It looks like it not only worked, but she’s doing better than ever.

Stay golden and happy birthday, Betty White!