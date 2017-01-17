Barry Sloane on his role in a new drama about SEAL Team Six on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Actor Barry Sloane talks about the new military scripted drama “SIX.” The series on the History network follows members of Navy SEAL Team Six, modern American warriors, whose covert mission to eliminate a Taliban leader in Afghanistan goes awry.
