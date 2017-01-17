4-year-old boy reported missing from Harrisonburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISONBURG, Va. - Harrisonburg Police are looking for a 4-year-old boy who was last seen Sunday, January 15 with his 23-year-old mother.

Jace Alexander Coffey, 4, was picked up from his home in Harrisonburg on Sunday by his mother, Kimberly Ann Campbell, 23, to take him to her home in Stanley, Va. for the night.

They were last seen around 2 p.m. but never arrived in Stanley.

Police say Kimberly is believed to have traveled to Luray, where she and Jace possibly stopped at Walmart.

The two were traveling in a 2007 silver Toyota Yaris with Virginia tags 'VRD-8554.'

Jace was last seen wearing a blue and grey shirt with blue jeans and Spiderman shoes that light up. He is approximately 3' 2" and weighs approximately 38 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Kimberly was last seen wearing a jean jacket with colorful sleeves. She has short, curly black hair that is usually up in a handkerchief. She has a nose piercing and a tattoo on her right wrist.

Police say they do not expect foul play at this time.

Anyone with information was asked to call Harrisonburg Police at 540-437-2650.