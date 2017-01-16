Visit ‘The Story of Dogs’ exhibit at the Virginia Living Museum through May

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Virginia Living Museum has an exhibit highlighting one of our favorite furry friends, dogs.

The exhibit is called ‘Wolf to Woof: The Story of Dogs’ and the Facebook page describing the display says it is the “largest and most comprehensive traveling exhibition ever created on the history, biology and evolution of Dogs.”

The exhibit explains facts on the role of dogs in human societies and what makes the human/dog relationship so unique.

Visitors get to see ancient clues like cave paintings that reveal how dogs and humans have lived together for thousands of years.

Multimedia displays also teach visitors about the different types of dogs, how they are related to wolves, how they have helped humans, and what humans can do to help them.

The exhibit will be at the museum through May 14 and is open from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Virginia Living Museum can be found at 524 J Clyde Morris Blvd.

Click here to buy tickets and for more information.