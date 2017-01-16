Over 5K Sentara Healthcare patients’ records compromised

NORFOLK, Va. – Sentara Healthcare announced a cybersecurity incident that may have compromised over 5,000 patients records on Monday.

On November 17, 2016 Sentara found that one of its third party vendors experienced a cybersecurity incident impacting records of 5,454 vascular and/or thoracic patients seen between 2012 and 2015 at Sentara hospitals in Virginia.

Sentara said they are working with law enforcement, the vendor, and a leading cybersecurity firm to investigate the incident.

The information that was accessed may have included patients’ names, medical record numbers, dates of birth, social security numbers, procedure information, demographic information and medications, according to Sentara.

The hospital said the incident did not affect all Sentara patients, but only certain patients who received vascular and/or thoracic treatment between 2012 and 2015.

Sentara has provided written notice to individuals who have been affected. They have also created a toll-free number that people can call with questions.

The number to call for patients who may have been affected is 844-319-0134.

Sentara said in order to help prevent something like this from happening in the future, the vendor has informed Sentara that it is enhancing its system security.