Former Maury guard Matt Coleman commits to Texas

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Norfolk native and Former Maury guard Matt Coleman announced his commitment to Texas on Monday. Coleman now plays for national powerhouse Oak Hill. According to 247Sports, Coleman is the No. 31 ranked prospect in the Class of 2017.

Coleman played at Maury in 9th and 10th grade before transferring to Oak Hill. When Oak Hill visited Norfolk to face Lake Taylor in December, Coleman told News 3 Sports that his decision would be based on “Being able to put the ball in my hands and contribute from day 1.”