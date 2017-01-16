× First Warning Forecast: Tracking warmer temps and a chance of rain

Tracking warmer temps and a chance of rain….The big weather headlines of the week focus on warmer temperatures and a chance for scattered rain.

As we move through our Monday evening, expect mostly cloudy skies. Areas of patchy fog will be possible tonight. A stray sprinkle is not out of the question, but most areas will be dry. Low temperatures will be in the low 40s.

On Tuesday, expect some showers to build in through the day as a frontal system approaches the area. The entire day will not be a washout though. Just keep your umbrella handy. Otherwise, we’ll see more clouds than sun. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Some showers will likely linger into the first half of our Wednesday. Then, we’ll see gradual clearing. Highs are expected in the low and mid 60s. A cold front will also swing through the area Wednesday, which will translate into cooler temperatures for Thursday and Friday. In fact, highs will be in the mid 50s, which is still above average for this time of the year.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Sprinkle. Areas of Patchy Fog. Low temperatures will be in the low 40s. Winds: S 5 mph.

Tuesday: More Clouds Than Sun. Chance of Showers (30%). High temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30-40%). High temperatures in the low and mid 60s. Winds: W/NW 5-15 mph.

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1831 Winter Weather: “The Great Snowstorm” Heavy Snow, Blizzard Conditions

2003 Winter Storm: 4-8″ Central VA, 1-3″ Coastal VA

Dominic Brown

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

For First Warning Weather Updates, check out:

Meteorologist Dominic Brown’s Facebook Fan Page HERE

Meteorologist Dominic Brown’s Twitter Page HERE

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.