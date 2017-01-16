Celebrate International Hot and Spicy Food Day with this recipe!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What's better than spicy buffalo chicken? Spicy buffalo chicken wrapped in bacon!

Try these at your next game day party or movie night in, but warning: they're not for the faint of heart.

Ingredients:

1 bag frozen, pre-cooked popcorn chicken

1 bottle hot sauce (12 oz)

1 stick of butter

1 package of bacon, cut in half

2 jalapeño peppers, sliced

Directions:

Heat hot sauce and butter over medium, stirring until butter is melted and everything is combined. Next, pour the hot sauce over the frozen chicken. Wrap each frozen popcorn chicken in a half slice of bacon, and place on cookie sheet. Top with a jalapeño slice and bake at 400° F for 20-25 minutes, until bacon is crispy. Serve with ranch or blue cheese!

