Police investigating fatal shooting in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are investigating a homicide that happened in the 3000 block of Madison Avenue Sunday afternoon.

Police received a call around 3:30 p.m. of a burglary in the area.

According to police, a tenant of the rooming house saw the front door kicked in and called police.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds.

The man, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the man lived at the residence where the crime occurred.

There is no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information that might help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.