One man dead, another hurt in crash after shooting on Truxton Avenue in Portsmouth

Portsmouth, Va. — Portsmouth Police are currently on the scene of a shooting incident in the 200 block of Truxton Avenue.

The situation occurred just after 8:30 P.M. Sunday night.

When police arrived they found one man dead on the scene.

The second victim was involved in a vehicle crash not too far from where the shooting took place.

No word if the two incidents are related.

