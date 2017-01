CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A 21-year-old man was injured after a shooting in the 800 block of Berkley Avenue.

The call came in on Sunday around 2 p.m.

The victim was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life threatening injuries.

Police are looking for a silver Honda that was involved in the shooting.

If you have any information that may help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.