Live now: Funeral for fallen Orange County Sheriff’s deputy Norman Lewis

ORLANDO, Fla. – People gathered to the First Baptist Church of Orlando to celebrate the life of Orange County Sheriff’s deputy Norman Lewis, who died in

a motorcycle crash while searching for a murder suspect.

Lewis, know to coworkers and friends as “Big Norm,” was born in Manhattan, New York. He played football at the University of Central Florida, where he later graduated with a Bachelors of Science in criminal justice.

Lewis joined the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in 2005, eventually joining the agency’s Motor/DUI unit.

“Supervisors received several calls about “that deputy who is always smiling” commenting about how friendly Norman was during their encounter. One motorist wrote ‘I am now poorer in my wallet than when we met, I’m richer for the experience of someone who truly exemplifies a good cop,'” The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in Facebook post.

He is survived by his parents, Norma and John Lewis and preceded in death by his brother, Darryl Smiley and sister, Celcilia Jean Lewis.

The murder suspect, Markeith Loyd, is suspected of killing Master Sgt. Debra Clayton on Monday when she tried to approach him at an Orlando-area Walmart.

Authorities said they have arrested three people they say helped Loyd. Two of the arrests stem from the investigation into the shooting death of Sade Dixon, Loyd’s pregnant girlfriend, in December. Authorities said the suspects aided Loyd’s attempts to avoid apprehension after that killing.